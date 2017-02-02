The Latest: Chief says officer 'died doing what he loves'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the search for a Tennessee officer, who fell into the Cumberland River while trying to rescue a woman (all times local):



10:15 a.m.



A police chief said an officer who slipped in the Cumberland River while trying to rescue a woman "died doing what he loves."



Police Chief Steve Anderson told The Tennessean that 44-year-old Eric Mumaw, who has been recognized multiple times for going above and beyond, loved working the midnight shift. Anderson said the department is grieving.



The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed "with heavy hearts" in a tweet around 8 a.m. Thursday that a fire department diver found the body of Mumaw, an 18-year veteran at the agency.



Police spokesman Don Aaron says Mumaw slipped into the river while trying to help a woman out of a car that was headed into the water.



9:40 a.m.



Metro Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says the city's "worst fears were realized" when divers recovered the body of a police officer from the Cumberland River.



Barry says her thoughts and prayers are with Mumaw's family and friends after the death of the officer, who gave his life to help a woman in distress.



The woman was later found on the riverbank and taken to a hospital to be treated.



___



8:45 a.m.



Tennessee officials say crews have found the body of a Metro Nashville police officer who fell into the Cumberland River while trying to rescue a woman.



Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said during a news conference that Mumaw was last seen in the river about 50 to 60 yards from a boat ramp. Aaron says two officers were responding about 4:30 a.m. to a call about a woman who relatives said was contemplating suicide. He said it appeared that she was about to get out of the car to go with officers when the vehicle rolled down the ramp.



While trying to get the woman out of the car, both officers fell into the river. One was able to make it back to the bank.



___



7:30 a.m.



Tennessee officials say they are searching for a Metro Nashville police officer who fell into the Cumberland River while trying to rescue a woman.



Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said during a news conference that the officer was last seen in the river about 50 to 60 yards from a boat ramp. Aaron says officers were responding about 4:30 a.m. Thursday a call about a woman who relatives said was contemplating suicide. He said it appeared that she was about to get out of the car to go with officers when the vehicle went into gear and rolled down the ramp.



While trying to get the woman out of the car, both officers fell into the river. One was able to get back to get back to the bank.



Crews are searching the ground along the riverbank for the missing officer while a helicopter is flying over the river.

