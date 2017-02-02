Rivers sentenced in robbery case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Rivers sentenced in robbery case

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

A man who is serving a 35-year sentenced for murder in Arkansas pleaded guilty this week to first-degree robbery in Missouri, according to Missouri court records.

Devontae Rivers was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, to run concurrently with any sentence being served as part of a plea agreement. 

Rivers pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery in a 2011 case. At the time, Mississippi County authorities said Rivers robbed and murdered Dorian Long. Police said Rivers first robbed Long at gunpoint in Kennett, forced him into the trunk of a car and drove him to Blytheville where Long was shot and killed. 

From there, Rivers dumped Long's body in a field just off Highway 18, police said. 

