City of Tuckerman raises gravesite fees

The GraceLawn Cemetery, located in Tuckerman, will now charge more to put your loved one to rest.

Mayor David Dixon said the price of a gravesite will increase by $250 due to low funding.

"There are low funds in our cemetery account," he said. "They were struggling to make payments for upkeep."

Dixon also said the city loaned the Gracelawn Cemetery Committee $5,778.

"The cemetery is very old," he said. "A lot of people have already purchased at much lower rates; so there's not that much income coming in to build a new revenue that is generating."

The City of Tuckerman sent a 30-day notice to local residents informing them that the price will increase from $500 dollars per plot to $750 dollars.

Dixon said this increase is a new way for them to try to close the gap.

"When you're in a hole to $5,700 hopefully that increase is going to tighten that gap up," he said. "We hope to sell more plots."

According to city officials, the price change will be in effect on March 1.

Also, the mayor said he has plans to expand the cemetery toward the end of this year.

"They've already done quite a bit of work out there," he said. " But, there has to be a road built, tiles have to be put in, lots of work that takes money."

