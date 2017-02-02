Trial set in Lake City murder case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trial set in Lake City murder case

Jacob Thomas Craig (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Jacob Thomas Craig (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro man accused of killing an elderly man in Lake City is set to go on trial March 6, officials said Thursday. 

Jacob Thomas Craig was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Jimmy Hall. Authorities believe Hall died from the stab wounds he had around his neck, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said last year. 

Craig reportedly admitted killing Hall during an interview with investigators, telling them he used two knives in Hall's home. Police also reportedly found $119, a shirt, pair of jeans, car keys and a red Chevrolet Aveo during the investigation. 

