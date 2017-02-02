SLIDESHOW: Kennett drug arrests mug shots

A two-year-long investigation by several law enforcement agencies in Southeast Missouri led to the arrests of 26 people on drugs and weapons charges.

According to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page, Kennett police, Dunklin County deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force served warrants Feb. 1 throughout Kennett and the surrounding area.

The investigation dealt with undercover purchases of meth, heroin, prescription drugs and other controlled substances, authorities said. In addition to the 22 arrested and are listed in the slideshow, Jonathan Rosales, 36, no photo or address available, was arrested on a felony probation/parole warrant and three other people, who have not been named were arrested on weapons and drug charges.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected.

The photos are courtesy of the VineLink criminal database through the Dunklin County and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Departments.

All are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often reduced or dropped.

