Sheriff concerned with campus carry bill

The Arkansas House of Representatives has approved a bill that would require public colleges and universities to allow faculty and staff to carry their concealed weapon.

House Bill 1249 passed with a 71-22 vote on Thursday and now moves to the state Senate.

Many schools are against the measure, including Arkansas State University.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the bill could be a danger for law enforcement.

Going onto a campus with multiple people with weapons would make it difficult to determine the threat, according to Boyd.

Boyd said his department will work with A-State officials on how to react to the possible law.

“The safety of the weapon, making sure it’s controlled by the person that carrying it. Don’t skimp on holsters. Make sure it’s a very secure way that it stays close to your body. Where you are the only one who can have ready access to it,” Boyd said.

Law enforcement goes through training every four to five months with firearms, according to Boyd.

Boyd also said it is important that one goes through safety procedures while carrying a weapon.

