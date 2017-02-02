Free webinars planned for researchers, entrepreneurs

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center plans to start hour-long webinars in the months of February and March.

The webinars are for university life-sciences researchers and entrepreneurs who "wish to explore commercialization options."

Arkansas State University issued a news release on the webinars Thursday.

"The guest experts will discuss federal guidelines for developing winning National Institutes of Health Small Business Innovation Research proposal applications, identifying steps for developing a university spinoff company, and working efficiently with technology transfer offices," the release said.

Numerous people will speak over the 6-week series, including Rob Vinson, Tony Cruz, Dr. Lenka Fedorkova, Dr. Nancy Gray, and Jeff Skiba.

"The group will share commercialization opportunities and useful tips for biotech and other life-science-based ventures," the release stated.

The series will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 7 - March 14. The webinars start at 10 a.m. and will be followed be a 30-minute question and answer session.

The series is free; however, registration is required.

