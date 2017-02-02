MKSA offers kindergarten boot camp for parents

The Miracle Kids Success Academy has started a Kindergarten Boot Camp for parents needing help with getting their child with special needs prepared for school.

“This program came about because we realized that children with special needs have more difficulty transitioning into school,” said Jessie Tyer, the public relations coordinator for the clinic.

All the training takes place in an open discussion setting where Andrea Brown, instructor of the program, educates parents on the different steps they’ll need to take.

“We want to prepare parents as best as we can,” said Tyer. “We want them to know what will be expected of them and their kids so that they may be better advocates.”

The first boot camp session held was about educating them on the expectations going into kindergarten.

The second session is scheduled for Feb. 16, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be about educating parents on the meaning of special education.

The last session will educate parents on an Individualized Educational Plan or IEP for their child created by their teachers and therapists.

“We just want to make the transition as smooth as possible,” said Tyer. “I mean it is hard enough with their disabilities and if we can help in any way just making it easier on them then that is what we are here to do.”

Tyer said any parent of a special needs child interested in attending their Kindergarten Boot Camp could call the Miracle Kids Success Academy at (870) 932-3600.

