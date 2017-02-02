MKSA offers kindergarten boot camp for parents - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

MKSA offers kindergarten boot camp for parents

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Miracle Kids Success Academy has started a Kindergarten Boot Camp for parents needing help with getting their child with special needs prepared for school.

“This program came about because we realized that children with special needs have more difficulty transitioning into school,” said Jessie Tyer, the public relations coordinator for the clinic.

All the training takes place in an open discussion setting where Andrea Brown, instructor of the program, educates parents on the different steps they’ll need to take.

“We want to prepare parents as best as we can,” said Tyer. “We want them to know what will be expected of them and their kids so that they may be better advocates.”

The first boot camp session held was about educating them on the expectations going into kindergarten.

The second session is scheduled for Feb. 16, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be about educating parents on the meaning of special education.

The last session will educate parents on an Individualized Educational Plan or IEP for their child created by their teachers and therapists.

“We just want to make the transition as smooth as possible,” said Tyer. “I mean it is hard enough with their disabilities and if we can help in any way just making it easier on them then that is what we are here to do.”

Tyer said any parent of a special needs child interested in attending their Kindergarten Boot Camp could call the Miracle Kids Success Academy at (870) 932-3600.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Race for the Cure succeeds in Jonesboro

    Race for the Cure succeeds in Jonesboro

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:12:27 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:47:41 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The color pink filled Jonesboro Saturday as runners participated in Northeast Arkansas’s first Race for the Cure on Saturday.?

    The color pink filled Jonesboro Saturday as runners participated in Northeast Arkansas’s first Race for the Cure on Saturday.?

  • Representative Crawford surveys flood damage

    Representative Crawford surveys flood damage

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:56:14 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:03:52 GMT
    Rick Crawford (Source: KAIT)Rick Crawford (Source: KAIT)

    Representative Rick Crawford flew over parts of Region 8 Saturday that were impacted by major flooding this week.

    Representative Rick Crawford flew over parts of Region 8 Saturday that were impacted by major flooding this week.

  • CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-05-06 17:38:34 GMT

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly