Boil order issued in Imboden - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Boil order issued in Imboden

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the Imboden Waterworks is under a boil order due to a main break. State officials ask that everyone who lives west of Georgia Street boil their water. 

