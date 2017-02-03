Lawrence County Success Scholarship launched at Williams Baptist College

A new scholarship fund at Williams Baptist College will benefit graduates of all four high schools in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Success Scholarship, funded by local donors, will be awarded yearly to four high school graduates: one each from Hillcrest, Hoxie, Sloan-Hendrix and Walnut Ridge schools.

The scholarship is the idea of WBC Board Chair J.R. Cox of Walnut Ridge.

The scholarship is renewable.

Recipients who meet required academic standards will receive it for four years, according to Brett Cooper, WBC’s vice president for institutional advancement.

The scholarship will be available starting with the 2017 spring semester.

WBC’s Office of Financial Aid will determine recipients, and the criteria will be both academic ability and financial need.

Those interested in supporting the Lawrence County Success Scholarship at WBC can contact Brett Cooper at (870) 759-4107 or bcooper@wbcoll.edu.

