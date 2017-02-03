Two seriously injured in separate early morning crashes

Two men were seriously injured early Friday morning in separate single-vehicle crashes.

The first crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of Pemiscot County Roads 465 and 488, two miles southwest of Holland, MO.

Brian K. Huber, 53, of Steele, was northbound when he failed to stop his 1991 GMC Sierra pickup truck at the intersection. The truck ran off the road and struck a ditch, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A helicopter flew Huber to Regional One Health in Memphis with undisclosed serious injuries.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Less than an hour later, at 3 a.m., MSHP responded to another crash on Route NN, half a mile north of the state line in Dunklin County.

Henry D. McLeod, 55, of Blytheville was northbound when his 2002 Chevy Trailblazer ran off the right side of the road.

Investigators said McLeod overcorrected and his SUV traveled off the left side of the road and hit a culvert.

He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Blytheville with serious injuries. It was unknown if he was wearing a safety device, the crash report stated.

