Master's program approved at WBC

Learning has reached a whole new level at Williams Baptist College. The college is approved to launch its first master's degree program.

According to a Friday news release, the liberal arts college will now offer a Master of Arts in Teaching degree.

The course is entirely online.

WBC received approval this week from the Higher Learning Commission.

Those who have received a Bachelor of Science or a Bachelor of Arts degree and have taken the necessary education licensure exams are eligible for the program.

Enrollment for WBC will begin in March with classes scheduled to start in May.

Dr. RoseMary Weaver, dean of graduate and online programs at WBC, will head the new program.

For more information, contact Dr. Weaver at rweaver@wbcoll.edu or call (870) 759-4230.

