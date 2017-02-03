Police release info on search warrant to quash rumors

A police department has released preliminary information about the execution of a search warrant after the public raised questions.

Paragould Police Detective Jack Hailey states in a news release the police operation happened on Thursday around 6 p.m. at a residence on Academy Drive.

After receiving concerns from the community, Hailey states the department wanted to clarify some facts about the execution of the search warrant.

"A lot of times Facebook doesn't have all the facts in line, we just wanted to let people know, "said Detective Jack Hailey. "We had heard different things, that there were shots fired and that type of thing."

According to the PPD, the operation was "routine," there were no shots fired during the incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Loud noises in the area can be attributed to flash bangs that were used by police, according to Hailey.

The investigation is ongoing.

