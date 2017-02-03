Region 8 residents regain independence through hand made jewelry

Residents of the Jonesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center received a treat Friday morning.

Instead of going out to shop, a selection of handmade jewelry was brought to them.

The jewelry, made by Bono-based Beyond the Disability, brought pieces crafted by people with disabilities.

“We saw today as being blessed,” said Victoria Mavis, visionary director of Beyond the Disability. “What we found out was that these people that are here don’t have the opportunity to go out and go shopping. To be able to give them a day of shopping or a day to see pretty things that are different, it warms our heart.”

The event not only brought joy to residents at the healthcare center, Mavis said it also brings happiness to the people that make the jewelry.

“It gives them a sense of accomplishment and sense of pride that they do something that’s valuable that they think they can do,” Mavis said. “One of the pieces sold was made by one of our people we’ve been working with for 2 or 3 years. When I go back, it’ll be a joy to her to know her handiwork blessed somebody else.”

Gina Barnett, activity director for the Jonesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center, said this is the first time they’ve hosted an event like this and she’s happy to see some of the residents regain some of their independence.

“I think it’s important because that’s something they’ve done in the past,” Barnett said. “It benefits their spirit. It gives them something to look forward to.”

Mavis, who has had a walking disability all her life, said she got the idea for Beyond the Disability when she lived in Pennsylvania and started the business with a friend, hoping to help others with disabilities gain work experience.

