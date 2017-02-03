Pocahontas school confirms mumps case

6:50 p.m., Feb. 3 UPDATE: Pocahontas High School principal Lesa Grooms said late Friday that the district is taking the health issue among students and employees seriously.

"And also if there are any students who have any special circumstances, or extenuating circumstances that may put them at a greater risk, we will be contacting them directly," Grooms said.

The Pocahontas School District has confirmed a case of the mumps found at the high school.

The district received notification about the mumps case Friday from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Pocahontas Public Schools and ADH are collaborating to help provide information to parents regarding the virus.

A letter, according to the district, will be sent home to parents of high school students and/or students who might ride the same bus as the student with the confirmed case of mumps.

The letter will provide specific information for parents.

The district states their primary goal is to "ensure the health and wellness of our students and staff."

Parents may contact their school's nurse with specific questions related to the virus and their child.

According to recent ADH statistics, there are 29 workplaces, 47 schools in 15 school districts, and three colleges/vocational schools, and three private schools affected by the mumps as of Feb. 2.

