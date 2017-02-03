JRG predicts Super Bowl 51 winner with annual SuperBlow

Ahead of Super Bowl 51 this Sunday, the Jonesboro Radio Group had some fun predicting who they thought would win the big game.

They hosted their annual SuperBlow Friday morning.

Two eggs, one representing the New England Patriots and the other representing the Atlanta Falcons, are placed into a 1980s model microwave and are cooked until one of them bursts.

The egg that bursts first, which was the Atlanta Falcons egg, is deemed the loser of the Super Bowl.

You can catch the Super Bowl at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

