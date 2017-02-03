Inspectors put schools, day cares to the test

Craighead County health inspectors put several area schools and day cares to the test during the week ending Feb. 3.

Here’s a look at how they and some of your favorite restaurants fared in the latest round of inspections:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android