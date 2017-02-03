JPD investigating another hair heist

Jonesboro police are searching for four women suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 in hair extensions.

The theft occurred Thursday at Beauty Outlet, 2905 E. Nettleton.

Surveillance video showed the four women enter the store around noon and grab 18 packages of hair pieces valued at $929.82.

The women then stuffed the 14” hair extensions into their jackets and walked out of the store without paying, the initial incident report stated.

The women left the store parking lot in a black four-door Honda Civic/CRX.

A similar hair heist on Jan. 19 when three women reportedly stole $1,785 worth of hair extensions from Wigs Beauty N’ More, 1236 S. Caraway.

According to police, the suspects in that case left in a blue, four-door Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on either of these cases should call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

