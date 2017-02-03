Literacy Project selling tamales for tutoring

The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project is serving up tamales for tutoring.

Tickets for the organization’s inaugural tamale fundraiser are on sale now. The tamales will be available for pickup on Saturday, Feb. 25.

To purchase a ticket, contact the Literacy Project at 870-793-5912 or visit www.oflp.org.

The Literacy Project serves Sharp, Fulton, Independence and Izard Counties. Volunteer tutors teach adults how to read, write, and speak English.

