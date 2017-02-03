Suspect arrested in Miller Street murder case

Jonesboro police arrested one man in connection to the double murders of Kenny Coleman and Charles Jones at a residence on Miller Street in December.

According to Paul Holmes, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, officers arrested Preston Recardo Burt, who was given a $1,000,000 bond in a Friday court appearance.

Court documents suggest a witness provided information to police that only someone on the scene would know and they saw Burt shoot Coleman.

Burt was charged with first-degree murder. He is expected to appear in Court March 31, 2017.

