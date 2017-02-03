Authorities hit mark with "Cupid's Arrow 2017" investigation

Federal, state and local law enforcement on Friday completed a three-day sweep to verify sex offender registration compliance in Jonesboro and Craighead County, in an operation called "Cupid's Arrow 2017".

Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes said teams made up of Jonesboro police, Craighead County deputies, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service did the compliance checks of over 100 sex offenders supervised in Jonesboro and Craighead County.

Of the 116 compliance checks done, all 116 were verified as sex offenders while 18 were not in compliance.

Seven people were arrested for felony non-compliance with another 14 arrested for misdemeanor non-compliance. Officers also made three felony drug arrests, nine felony probation/parole violation arrests and eight felony failure to register arrests, Holmes said.

Also, police served four felony warrants and 39 misdemeanor warrants during the three-day investigation, Holmes said.

