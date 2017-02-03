School district uses app to discuss bullying

The Alton R-IV School District in southeast Missouri has launched a new system for people to report bullying.

The school will use its app to allow parents and students to communicate with the school.

“The best way to prevent and deal with bullying is for schools, students, and parents to work together,” the district said in a news release.

The district states that each case will be reviewed by the appropriate individuals.

“It is Alton R-IV School’s goal to work with students and parents to create and maintain a safe and positive environment that will allow each child to reach their potential both academically and socially,” the district stated.

Click here to read the district’s release.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android