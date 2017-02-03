Bill filed to define marriage between a man and a woman

A Central Arkansas state senator filed a bill this week to ask to amend the United States Constitution by defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, filed Senate Joint Resolution 7 on Thursday. The bill asks for a vote from Congress to call a convention by proposing an amendment that would prohibit "any state from defining or construing the definition of marriage to mean other than the union of one man and one woman."

Rapert told KATV that there is a constitutional process to give voters an opportunity to make their voice known on the issue.

“The federal courts, if they cannot stand up for the will of the people in this country, then we have Article V of the United States Constitution the opportunity for 34 states in this nation to say we want an amendment that says marriage is between one man and one woman,” Rapert said.

The bill was read Thursday in the state Senate and was referred to the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committee. According to the state legislative website, the bill is on the committee's Feb. 7 agenda.

