Wilson gets new firetruck, still needs firefighters

When it comes to fighting fires, the town of Wilson has a new weapon in its arsenal.

The city posted on social media this weekend this video of its new fire truck:

As we reported earlier this month, the town is expecting to grow and now they need firefighters to keep people safe.

The town is seeking any able-bodied individual who is willing to volunteer to contact the police or fire department.

Wilson, which is situated between Interstate 55 and the Mississippi River, had a population of nearly 900 people in 2013 but recently has grown.

In January, the Delta School voted to add a high school.

The community also expects to benefit from industries such as Big River Steel in neighboring Osceola.

To contact the Wilson Fire Department, call (870) 655-8555.

