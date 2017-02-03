Bill to ban tanning for minors headed to state House

A bill that would ban minors from using a tanning bed cleared a key hurdle this week in the state legislature, setting up a vote in the Arkansas House next week.

According to a report from KATV, House Bill 1280, sponsored by Rep. Steve Magie, D-Conway, was approved Thursday by the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee after the committee heard from witnesses.

A Conway dermatologist, Dr. Brian Russell, said current law on the issue was not strong enough.

"It is a class one carcinogen on par with cigarette smoking," Dr. Russell said. "Currently, we allow teens to utilize these tanning beds with consent of their parents. Now, I would ask if anyone here would consent for their teen to purchase tobacco at a tobacco store and give consent for that to happen. I think not."

However, Hannah Garrison told KATV that she began tanning as a teenager and does not like the idea of taking the decision of a parent away on the issue.

"I actually just bought a new package last week. I like to have a little color. I like the seclusion. It's a little 15-minute catnap for me," Garrison said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android