Man charged with negligent homicide

Prosecutors have charged a Blytheville man with negligent homicide after he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on, killing one woman.

According to court documents, Benny Huddleston of Blytheville was charged with negligent homicide in connection to the crash on October 16, 2016. Court documents stated that Huddleston was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Huddleston was also arrested for DWI 2nd offense. He was convicted of DWI on October 15, 2015, nearly one year to the day of the deadly crash.

An Arkansas State Police report stated Huddleston was traveling north on Highway 61 when Michelle Walker was traveling south. Walker died in the crash.

A judge gave Huddleston a $125,000 bond and ordered him to appear in circuit court Feb. 21.

