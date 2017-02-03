Fired city employee expected to appeal decision to city council

The former director of information systems for the city of Jonesboro plans to appeal the mayor’s decision to uphold his termination to the city council, Director of Communications Bill Campbell told Region 8 News.

Erick Woodruff, who was fired from his position on Jan. 9, appealed the termination to Mayor Harold Perrin. Perrin announced he would uphold the termination Jan. 27.

Region 8 News does not know of the reasons for termination.

Woodruff’s job with the city was to implement and oversee all technology systems and security.

If Woodruff is to appeal to the council, it would occur at their Feb. 21 meeting.

