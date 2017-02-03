Trooper accused of issuing citation as retaliation

Arkansas State Police officials say a trooper won't be suspended after being accused of citing a police officer as retaliation for his son receiving a speeding ticket.



State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday the agency had completed its investigation into the complaint against Cpl. Mickey Strayhorn.



Sadler says Strayhorn hasn't been suspended, demoted or fired over the complaint. Lower punishments aren't public under Arkansas law.



Jericho Police Chief Roy Hill filed the complaint in May. Hill alleged that Strayhorn issued a warning citation to an on-duty Jericho officer for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt as payback for his son being cited by the department two weeks earlier.



Hill alleged Strayhorn abused his power.



Hill declined to comment to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday.



