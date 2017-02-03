District Court amnesty program continues in Jonesboro

The Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police is telling people who may have a warrant in Craighead County District Court that they have a second chance to make a first appearance.

According to a Facebook post from the group, people who have warrants can show up in district court at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 to receive amnesty on the warrants.

"If you have any active misdemeanor warrants they will be quashed. No fines or fees will be assessed. If you have an FTA for a first appearance or for trial, it will be quashed and you will be given a new court date," the post noted. "If it is a non-payment of fines, the warrant will be quashed. They will reset your payment to an amount that you can afford and set your first payment out 30 days. No one will be arrested, and no one has to pay anything at court to take advantage of the Amnesty program."

The post also noted that officials can help people get their licenses back.

"Suspended license? I bet a license would make it easier to get back and forth to work. They are working to help get licenses back. If you have warrants from Jonesboro or Craighead County, and you do not take advantage of this, then you must like having warrants," the post noted.

