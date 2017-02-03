Man tells police he was robbed while trying to buy drugs

Jonesboro police were dispatched to the Bel Aire Apartments on Sun Avenue late Thursday night in reference to a robbery. But after speaking with the alleged victim, they cited him and banned him from the property.

When officers arrived, 21-year-old Ricky Dewayne Watson explained that he went to the apartments in an attempt to buy $215 worth of marijuana.

"Ricky stated a white male...opened the door and Ricky then asked for a 'qp'," Officer Josh Beasley said. "A 'qp' stands for a quarter pound."

Watson told Beasley that he was robbed with either a .357 or a 9mm, yet when Beasley asked if it was a revolver, Watson said no. "I could not determine what made Watson believe it was a .357 or a 9mm," Beasley noted in a police report.

In an effort to investigate Watson's claims, Beasley knocked on the door of the apartment where Watson said he was robbed. Beasley said a man opened the door.

"I identified myself and explained the reason I was there," Beasley said. "[He] stated a white male, who he did not know, knocked on the door and ask (sic) for a 'qp'. [He] stated he told the subject to 'get the f--- out of here' and the male took off running."

The man's wife corroborated his story. No cameras on the property showed that area of the apartment complex.

Officer Beasley asked to search the home but was not given consent by the man or his wife. The man was then released to go back to his apartment.

Officer Beasley then made contact with Watson again and issued him a citation for criminal attempt to possess marijuana. At the request of management at the apartment, Beasley also banned Watson, his mother and his girlfriend from the property.

Watson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.

