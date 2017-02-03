City Youth Ministries in need of volunteers and donations

City Youth Ministries is entering 2017 with a volunteer shortage and a need for more community donations.

Denise Snider, the ministries director, said just in the last few months, there was a period when they had only one volunteer.

"We are in need of motivated helpers," said Snider. "We need an array of help with tutoring, after-school homework, outside play, somebody to just go shoot some baskets and talk with a child."

She says the ideal number of volunteers each day is eight to 10 but they can run on four or five if necessary.

"The more people that come in, it's kind of like the more the merrier," said Snider.

She said she hopes the organization can gain more regular volunteers so that they can better fill needs.

Snider says amid the search for more volunteers they are also seeking more community donations.

"We have been experiencing some moments where we have just really had to pray," she said. "God has been so faithful, we have some precious churches that help us monthly and several businesses that help us monthly. "

She said although some of the organization's costs are covered by grants, much of their operating costs are donation funded.

"Out vans cost money for gas, we pay insurance, we have food we have to buy, there's a lot that goes into our operational expenses," she said.

Snider estimated those costs to be around $4,000 per month.

"We certainly don't have an extravagant operational budget, " said Snider. "It is very important to me to be very frugal with our money and to be good stewards of the financial gifts that people give us."

She says any donation will help whether it is $5 a month or even paying for gas in a van.

"One van in our fleet of four, the gas is about $100 a month," she said. "If we could find a business that wanted to adopt a van it would be a phenomenal help."

Snider says they are also seeking food donations because that contributes to a large part of their operating cost.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can fill out an application at City Youth Ministries.

If you would like to donate you can also contact the ministry at (870) 932-9398.

