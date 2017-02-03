Batesville aquatics center set to open

A new aquatics center is set to open Friday in Batesville Friday, culminating several months and years of work.

An open house and ribbon cutting was slated Thursday with residents having an opportunity to see the center on South 20th Street.

The aquatics center will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day until Labor Day, city officials posted on Facebook.

Work began earlier this year to demolish the old "Mickey Mouse pool" in Batesville to make way for the new aquatics facility.

According to Jeff Owens, Batesville parks director, the Mickey Mouse Pool opened to the public in 1953.

"It served this community for 64 years," he said. "A lot of people have a lot of fond memories so there was a little bit of sadness yesterday when we started tearing it down."

Owens also said there were some issues keeping up with the maintenance for the old pool.

"We had a little bit of water leakage," he said. "It was a constant fight with maintenance with trying to keep it up and operating."

However, Owens said even though the old pool will be gone, people can soon enjoy the new aquatics building.

"This new pool is going to be fantastic," he said. "We're opening up our new community center that's going to has indoor and outdoor aquatics facilities with so much more play value."

Owens said the new center will offer a variety of fun activities for everyone to enjoy such as a zipline, foot slides, basketball center, concession stand, and more.

"There were a few concerns in questions on if people are going to be able to afford to come to a new place," he said. "The new pool is a dollar more to come there."

Owens said it's a dollar more to cover the cost of operation.

"We've got something new for them to go in and enjoy a wonderful place," he said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android