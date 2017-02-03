Celebrating Future Women Leaders in STEM conference held

The Celebrating Future Women Leaders in STEM conference was held on the Arkansas State University Campus on Friday.

Girls from Westside, Brookland, Greene Co. Tech, Armorel, Gosnell, Osceola, and Riverside High Schools attended the conference.

The 100 girls took part in science, mathematics, technology and engineering related activities.

The girls also heard from women leaders in STEM during the conference.

According to Westside science teacher Christina Campbell, the conference is something her students look forward to.

"I had girls asking me from the beginning of this school year, if and when were going back to the STEM conference," said Campbell. "After going last year I had girls looking into other majors and some saying this has inspired me to go into the medical field or into biology."

One Brookland teacher says she could only take about 20 girls to the conference but more wanted to attend.

"I think it's an awesome opportunity for these girls to come in and see women in our community that are doing all these different things," said Brookland High School science teacher, Candace Campbell. "When you come out and see all these professionals in their fields they can relate to it better."

