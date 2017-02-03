Children’s Shelter benefits from Super Bowl LI Sunday

The Children's Shelter in Walnut Ridge has helped 947 children since 2009. (Source: Children's Shelter)

The Children's Shelter in Walnut Ridge will benefit from Feb. 5th fundraiser. (Source: Children's Shelter)

The Studio in Walnut Ridge will be the venue for the "Super Walnut Ridge Watch Party for the Children's Shelter. (Source: The Studio)

Big screen TV’s are all in place, tables set and tickets are waiting to be sold to watch the big game are available for the “Super Walnut Ridge Watch Party for the Children’s Shelter” on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Studio in Walnut Ridge from 3:30 – 10 p.m.

“It’s in an historic building that they have redone,” Sharna Butts, event organizer said. “It’s beautiful in there. We have eight big screen TV’s. Everything’s going to be available. Food and silent auction items, and door prizes.”

Tickets are $25 for one ticket, or 2 for $40. Proceeds benefit the work of the Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.

“We’re located in Walnut Ridge; but we serve all of Northeast Arkansas,” Tonjia Miles, administrator of the Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge said. “It’s children in foster care. We’re identified as an emergency shelter.”

Whether its family violence, neglect, physical and sexual abuse or deceased parents, the Children’s Shelter of Walnut Ridge works to meet the critical needs of children.

“We try to have a very home-like atmosphere,” Miles said. “ Not an institutional atmosphere. We also like to have outings and activities. Opportunities for socialization. We have a tutoring program for them.”

The temporary emergency shelter offers children a place to stay for up to 90 days.

“Since June of 2009, 947 children have come through our doors,” Miles said. “We’ve had the opportunity to serve 947 children and would love to have the opportunity to serve 947 more.”

To fine out more about the “Super Walnut Ridge Watch Party for the Children’s Shelter,” call Sharna Butts at 870-679-9160.

