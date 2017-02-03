University police working with students to understand crime tips

A-State officials on Friday released crime safety tips for students in helping them to understand their surroundings and the campus' alert system. The university's student affairs office, university police, and other officials have been working with students on the issue.

The school discussed sexual and relationship assault in their monthly safety alert sent out to students. Information on safety alerts can be found at the university police department's website or by calling UPD.

