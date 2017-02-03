Two arrested in Missouri drug case

A pair of Missouri residents were arrested and a nine-year-old child was taken into state custody after an investigation, Bernie police said Friday.

Timothy L. Glass and Cassey M. Bryan, both of Bernie were arrested Jan. 31 after police worked with a confidential informant to conduct a controlled buy of meth from Glass.

According to a media release, police later served a search warrant at Glass' home and found Bryan as well as meth, scales and drug paraphernalia.

Both Glass and Bryan were being held in the Stoddard County jail, pending additional charges, police said.

