Dispatchers, police chiefs learn about crime database

At least 30 area police chiefs and dispatchers spent Friday learning about using the state and federal crime center databases in their daily work.

The Jonesboro E911 Center hosted a compliance class with police and dispatchers from West Memphis to Sharp County participating.

The center plans to host at least 11 more events throughout the year, officials said.

