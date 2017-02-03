Hardy restaurant to remain open after hard times

A restaurant in Hardy announced Friday that they are staying open after some uncertainty. The owners of Cruisers resigned their lease.

The owners of the restaurant lost their daughter in a car crash last September.

Business owners, family friends, and others in the area volunteered at the restaurant after the tragedy.

“That was very overwhelming, very humbling to walk into your own restaurant and see volunteers just in the kitchen cooking and waiting tables,” owner Jennifer Schultz said. “Everything they had made they donated to help pay for the arrangement.”

"Coming from people that, you know, really have a hard time asking anybody for help, we never had to ask anybody for anything," KC Schultz added.

The couple said they are thankful knowing the community supports them and their business.

"What we do differently here is instead of just promoting Cruisers and ourselves, we do everything possible to promote the entire community," KC said.

