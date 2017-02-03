Cap wildfire still ongoing, but nearly contained

We’ve seen dry weather across Region 8 lately, but for some in the area, dry weather has been around for a long time.

Severe drought combined with moderate wildfire danger was not good news for Stone County, where a wildfire is still ongoing.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the wildfire referred to as the Cap fire, covers 821 acres and is believed have been caused by humans.

The Cap fire is located in the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest, just 27 miles northwest of Mountain View.

Fire personnel was activated, and one helicopter was deployed to contain the timber and brush-based wildfire that began around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Fortunately, the Forest Service reports that 75% of the fire is now contained.

Dry and windy conditions are expected over the next 12 hours in this area; however, firefighters expect a low potential for it to spread at this point.

