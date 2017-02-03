Repairs almost complete at school since wind storm

It has been almost a year since a major straight-line wind event took place in Fulton County.

Last May, Region 8 News went to see the damage and found that the Salem Airport was left completely destroyed alongside a church and a few other buildings.

That same storm also caused $250,00 worth of damage to a local school.

According to Salem School District Superintendent Wayne Guiltner, that school has spent the last few months repairing the damage done to their property.

Crews fixed a baseball dugout, a cinder block building and light poles that had snapped in half in the wind event.

The last of the necessary repairs started Friday morning.

The Salem School District was pleased to announce via Twitter, “Baseball field lights are going up today... final project to be completed from 2016 wind storm.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android