Organization steps in to revive ball fields

One Lawrence County organization is lending a hand in the Black Rock community to help revive the local baseball fields.

C. J. Sims, president of the Walnut Ridge Underground said their vision is to make Lawrence County better one town at a time which is why when they learned about the effort to revive the ball fields, the stepped in.

“We always offer volunteer work in Walnut Ridge, but now we are branching out to help more,” said Sims.

Sims said he went to school in Black Rock and can remember how beneficial the fields were.

“I never played baseball or anything, but I would run the track around it,” said Sims. “I remember in high school that field was always green. Seeing it come back to life would probably actually bring tears to my eyes.”

Sims reached out to Gayle Brock, a local woman wanting to see the ball fields come back to life, and together they were able to get enough volunteers willing to dedicate their Saturday cleaning up the fields.

“We have so many people now,” said Sims. “We are so thankful for them all. People coming with shovels, rakes, four wheelers, and everything to help clean and level the fields. This is one small community that is coming together, the Underground is just here to see it through.”

After the cleanup effort, Sims said they plan to host a cookout for the community and local heroes.

“We have cheeseburgers and everything prepared for people,” said Sims. “We also want to show appreciation to our first responders so having police and firefighters come out would be nice and it would be nice to show them the respect they deserve.”

Sims also said when they are complete with the cleanup and cookout, they plan to play a game of baseball for the entire community to come out and enjoy.

He said being able to do this means a lot to him because he knows it will mean a lot to the community.

“Knowing you have done something for the greater good makes you go home and sleep better at night,” said Sims.

Sims also added that he is thankful for the community’s support but more thankful for a young boy named Gabriel Leon who has fought his way through two heart transplants.

