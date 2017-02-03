New businesses move to Downtown Paragould

As more renovations take place in Downtown Paragould, new businesses are now beginning to move in.

For the past several months, crews have been renovating four store fronts that were used, for years, as storage space.

Now, with more economic movement in the area, new tenants such as Peak Fitness and Positively Plants and More have added to Pruett Street.

Executive Director of Main Street Paragould Gina Jarrett said seeing a change to those buildings that were once underutilized is a major benefit to downtown.

“Every new business brings a new customer base to our downtown,” said Jarrett. “But not only downtown, we want to have things that bring people to Paragould.”

While more businesses have set their roots downtown, Jarrett also said she wants to revive the spirit in Paragould as well.

She said she wants to create a neighborhood-like atmosphere for the downtown businesses so they can develop a better relationship with each other.

“These businesses need to learn each other and when they find out each other strengths and weaknesses, they can help one another out which would then add to the energy of Main Street’s brand," Jarrett said.

Jarrett said she met with over 30 business and property owners and they all came up with better ideas on how to be more organized and active in the community.

“I know everyone is their own independent, individual and have their own independent business, but we need to fix the consistency downtown,” said Jarrett. “We need to complement each other more.”

Jarrett also said as time goes on, things change and they need to adapt.

“We are not the same downtown that we were 15 years ago,” said Jarrett. “So when we are planning events or promotions, we need to plan those events geared to our demographic.”

Jarrett said she plans to meet with those independent business and property owners Monday to discuss future events for the city.

