Doniphan fire crews battle early morning truck fire

Crews with the Logan Creek fire Dept. and Doniphan Fire Dept. worked a fire Saturday morning involving a semi-truck near a building east of Doniphan.

According to the Doniphan Police Dept., the vehicle reportedly exploded while crews battled the fire.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire shortly afterward.

According to Doniphan police, the building near the truck was not in any danger at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

