Two dead after domestic situation in Paragould

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews and several law enforcement agencies responded to a domestic situation in Paragould that left two people dead Saturday.

According to Lt. Scott Snyder with the Paragould Police Department, the incident happened at 211 S. 12th Ave around 3:15 p.m. 

Officers responded after a 9-1-1 call about shots being fired inside the home. Once SWAT officers arrived, a rescue team was assembled.

Officers found two people were shot and killed in the house. Snyder said a third person escaped uninjured. 

Lt. Ken Jackson said it was a stepfather and son who were found dead, but their names have not been released. 

Fire crews also responded to the scene and a Region 8 News reporter said smoke was coming from the house at one point. 

The Paragould Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and Arkansas State Police were all called to the scene.

Snyder said they are still investigating and waiting for information from the medical examiner’s office with the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock, but it appears to be a murder-suicide. 

