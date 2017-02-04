A-State drops heartbreaker to Mountaineers in overtime

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State women’s basketball team forced overtime against Appalachian State, but was outscored 18-9 in the extra period as it suffered an 81-72 Sun Belt Conference setback Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

A-State, which now stands 4-5 at the Convocation Center this season, saw its record move to 5-18 overall and 3-8 in league play. Appalachian State improved its record to 9-13 overall and 4-7 in Sun Belt action.

The Red Wolves were led by four players scoring in double figures, including Dominique Oliver with a team-high 18 points. Brittany Fowler added 14, while Lauren Bradshaw and Starr Taylor finished with 10 each.

The Mountaineers countered with a combined 65 points from Q. Murray (25), Madi Story (25) and Joi Jones (15), while its other 16 points came from just three other players as well.

While Arkansas State posted a slightly high field goal percentage (.443 to .403) Appalachian State held a 48-36 advantage on the boards and capitalized on 21 offensive rebounds by scoring 17 second-chance points.

How It Happened (First Half):

Appalachian State never trailed in the first quarter, grabbing its largest lead at seven points (16-9) with 48 seconds left. The Mountaineers took a 16-12 advantage into the second quarter, but the Red Wolves scored the first five points to take their first lead at 17-16.

Appalachian State responded with an 8-0 run to match their largest lead of the game with 7:28 left in the second. Still trailing by seven, 26-19, two minutes later, the Red Wolves put together a 13-0 run to go ahead 33-26 at the 2:02 mark. The Mountaineers were able to end the run by scoring the final two baskets, but still trailed 33-30 at halftime.

How It Happened (Second Half):

The Mountaineers opened the second half with a three by Murray that tied the score. They went on to go back up 36-43, again matching their largest lead, but again A-State rallied back. The Red Wolves went on a 10-5 run to close the quarter down by just two, 48-46.

A-State would regain the lead, 55-54, on an Oliver three with 7:12 left in the fourth. The squad also held a 60-57 lead with 3:17 remaining, but a 6-0 run by the Mountaineers down 63-60 at the 1:48 mark. Oliver connected on her third three-pointer of the game 22 seconds later, setting up overtime.

How It Happened (Overtime):

A-State struck first on Fowler three 13 seconds into overtime. However, Appalachian State scored the next four points to regain the lead and wouldn’t trail again. With the scored tied 67-67 at the 3:21 mark, the Mountaineers went on a 13-2 run over the next three minutes to secure the victory.

Notables:

Madison Heckert set a new career-high with eight rebounds on the night and also had a career-high four blocks.

Dominique Oliver tied a career-high with seven assists.

This was Arkansas State’s first overtime game since the 2014-15 season when it captured a victory at UT Arlington.

This was A-State’s second overtime loss at the Convocation Center under head coach Brian Boyer. A-State’s previous loss came during the 2010-11 season in a 75-74 loss to Western Kentucky.

Brian Boyer is now 16-7 all-time in overtime games.

Quoting Coach Boyer:

“I was certainly proud of the effort and we competed as hard as we could all the way through. We played a lot of good basketball today, but once again it’s the same mistakes that come back to haunt us. At the end of the game we gave up three straight offensive possessions and they scored on two of them. If that doesn’t happen it may not go into overtime.

“Once it got to overtime things just fell apart and they scored on six straight possessions. On the offensive end for us we just didn’t execute some things and that’s unfortunate because we played a lot of really good basketball up until that point.”

Up Next:

Arkansas State will travel to Texas State on Thursday, Feb. 9 to take on the Bobcats at Noon.