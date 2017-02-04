Sorority hosts 'Alpha Grabba Dress' to support philanthropy

The Alpha Gamma Delta sorority on the Arkansas State University campus hosted an event Saturday selling prom dresses.

The "Alpha Grabba Dress" event was held Friday and Saturday as the sorority house was transformed into a dress shop.

The public was invited to bring in dresses to sell as well as shop for dresses.

Those selling a dress paid $5 per dress to have it included and sold it at their own asking price.

"People can put it at whatever price they want," said Philanthropy Chair Marisa House. "You can set it cheap, high, or whatever you want."

She said each person keeps the asking price of their dress but the $5 entry fee goes towards a worthy cause.

"The money goes towards our philanthropy, which is juvenile diabetes, or diabetes in general," said House.

This was the second year the sorority hosted the event and they had even more success fundraising this year than in 2016.

She said last year the group raised about $800 but this year they surpassed that goal even before the event ended.

She said raising money for the cause is close to her heart.

"My best friend in high school who was like a mentor to me, she had juvenile diabetes," said House. "It is really great to get to fundraise for that."

