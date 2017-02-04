'We all belong' rally held in Jonesboro

Around 200 people gathered for the We All Belong rally Saturday in Downtown Jonesboro.

The group joined together chanting "no walls" and "everyone is welcome here" while protesting against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

The rally's organizer said he could never have imagined the level of support shared today.

"It's a beautiful cross-section of young and old, of all backgrounds and all colors," said Cord Rapert. "I've had tears in my eyes a few times. I'm just amazed."

Rapert said he hopes the rally is the beginning of a much broader conversation.

"Our biggest hope is that this starts a conversation about inclusiveness in Northeast Arkansas, " said Rapert. "I hope it sends a message to our leaders that there's a group of people here, that we're ready and willing to fight for the progress that we've made in the last eight years."

One man named Alhassan, who is originally from Sierra Leon, said he was thankful to be part of the peaceful protest.

"America is the land of the free," Alhassan said. "America is the land of immigrants."

He said he now speaks three languages because of coming to the United States.

"Thank God, immigration opened my eyes and opened my mind," he said.

