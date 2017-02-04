Students host record-breaking March of Dimes event

The Chain Reaction Youth Council hosted a record-breaking March of Dimes Prom Fashion Show.

The council is made up of students from across Region 8. On Saturday evening they raised money for the Northeast Arkansas March of Dimes chapter with the annual show.

“It’s important for us to get information out there about March of Dimes as well as incorporate retailers and their prom so that we can show off the latest prom fashion for the season,” Rachel Geurin, March of Dimes Executive Director said.

While students performed on stage, singing, and dancing at Brookland High School auditorium, March of Dimes representatives were out front counting up the donations.

That money coming from ticket sales, sponsors, and donations help babies and families in Northeast Arkansas by offering support services.

Geurin said the money raised from the event will also play a huge part in funding important research.

“In Arkansas, we are losing six babies a week before their first birthday,” Geurin said. “Prematurity is the number one killer in newborns, so it's our objective to change that. We can do a lot of work here locally to change that, so that's why these events are so important.”

The event brought in over $17,500 in proceeds. Geurin said that went beyond their goal and hopes for possibly $20,000 next year.

