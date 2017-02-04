Mass casualty training exercise filmed in Jonesboro

Emergency crews in Jonesboro participated in a training exercise Saturday that will help more people than just those in attendance.

The Stop the Bleeding Foundation partnered with third-party company GoRuck who filmed the mass casualty exercise.

A group of 50 children and some adults volunteered to play victims of a school bus crash as emergency crews came to their aid.

The film will be shared by GoRuck to help educate thousands.

“They're starting a five-part series of reaching out to the community; Go Serve is kind of the title of their series,” Jeremy McIntire, a co-founder of Stop the Bleeding Foundation, said. “What they're doing is they're filming today to make a 30-minute training video that they're going to blast out to all of their contacts."

McIntire said he hopes the event will help first responders be better prepared for chaotic situations.

He said the foundation has seen first-hand how these training exercises have saved lives.

“We've had 18 documented saves in our region in the last 24 months, so we've actually seen lives saved from the training and equipment that we provide,” McIntire said.

GoRuck traveled from Jacksonville Beach, FL to film on the grounds of the Fire Training Academy in Jonesboro.

