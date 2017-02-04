CASA volunteers learn from judges at conference

People serving as Court Appointed Special Advocates in five counties across Region 8 attended a CASA conference Saturday.

Child advocates, judges, volunteers, and attorneys came out to listen to speakers.

They all learned new things, while speakers in attendance made sure CASA volunteers are up-to-date on what is happening in the communities they serve.

“We want to make sure that the volunteers feel comfortable serving the children in foster care and make sure that they have all the tools that they need to serve the children and make sure they are doing the best that they can do because they are everyday people from the community,” Jerri Willis, the Craighead County CASA advocate coordinator, said.

Volunteers specifically learned more about what to look for in CASA cases, what to look for in the homes they go into, and judges told them what they would like volunteers to consider when advocating for foster children.

"We really hope that they get fired up and they're ready to go out and advocate for the children, you know, make sure they're doing those home visits, make sure that they are fighting for the children,” Willis said.

About 40 volunteers attended Saturday’s conference at First Community Bank on Southwest Drive.

